Mariner LLC Raises Stock Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Mariner LLC boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 212,061 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,950,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,356,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 942 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Trading Down 4.2 %

COLM opened at $59.63 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $58.44 and a 12 month high of $92.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.66. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $778.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.50 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 6,395 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total value of $522,727.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,503.52. This trade represents a 27.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richelle T. Luther sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $369,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,177.88. This represents a 21.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $91.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

