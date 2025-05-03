Mariner LLC Sells 1,269 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Mariner LLC lessened its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FORM. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 351.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,692,000 after acquiring an additional 113,296 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in FormFactor by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 388,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,940,000 after purchasing an additional 18,810 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in FormFactor by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 443,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,510,000 after buying an additional 18,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 250,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,040,000 after buying an additional 40,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on FORM shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on FormFactor from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

Insider Transactions at FormFactor

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $112,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,533,716. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $395,760. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FormFactor Stock Performance

Shares of FORM stock opened at $30.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.16 and its 200 day moving average is $37.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.14. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.58 and a 12 month high of $63.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $171.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.03 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

