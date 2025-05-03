Mariner LLC Sells 179 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Mariner LLC cut its holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,516,000 after buying an additional 20,703 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its stake in Brink’s by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 27,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,447 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brink’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,257,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 339,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,504,000 after purchasing an additional 82,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brink’s stock opened at $91.37 on Friday. The Brink’s Company has a 52-week low of $80.21 and a 52-week high of $115.91. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.64 and its 200 day moving average is $92.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76.

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.26. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 71.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

