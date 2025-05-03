Mariner LLC Sells 2,993 Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Mariner LLC lessened its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,993 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $33,724,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,619,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,298,000 after acquiring an additional 774,922 shares in the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 463,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,886,000 after acquiring an additional 132,850 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 444,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 10,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 321,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 75,683 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President James C. Baker purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $245,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 720,939 shares in the company, valued at $8,845,921.53. This trade represents a 2.85 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought 94,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,047 in the last three months.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $13.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.53.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

