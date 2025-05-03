Mariner LLC Sells 963 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Mariner LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGR. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Enstar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 825.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enstar Group in a research note on Saturday, April 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Enstar Group Stock Performance

Shares of ESGR stock opened at $334.36 on Friday. Enstar Group Limited has a 12 month low of $291.90 and a 12 month high of $348.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $17.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 73.26% and a return on equity of 17.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enstar Group

In other news, Director Hiteshkumar R. Patel sold 484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.17, for a total value of $160,770.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

