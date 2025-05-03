Mariner LLC Takes $396,000 Position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB)

Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,434,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,250,000 after buying an additional 87,618 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 18,936 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,114,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 424,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FLCB opened at $21.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.29. Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.80 and a 1 year high of $22.17.

About Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF

The Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (FLCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US investment-grade bonds, including Treasurys, MBS and investment-grade corporate bonds. Managers aim for similar risk traits to the Bloomberg U.S FLCB was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

