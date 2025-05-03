Mariner LLC Trims Stake in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Mariner LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,998 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Acacia Research were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACTG. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Acacia Research by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 163,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 86,531 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 142.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 145,216 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Acacia Research by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,038,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after buying an additional 69,400 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 253.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 35,685 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in Acacia Research by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 183,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 79,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Acacia Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd.

Shares of Acacia Research stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 15.95 and a current ratio of 16.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average of $4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $303.63 million, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.62. Acacia Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74.

Acacia is a publicly traded (Nasdaq: ACTG) company that is focused on acquiring and operating businesses across the industrial, energy and technology sectors where it believes it can leverage its expertise, significant capital base, and deep industry relationships to drive value. Acacia evaluates opportunities based on the attractiveness of the underlying cash flows, without regard to a specific investment horizon.

