Maritime Resources (CVE:MAE) Trading Up 14.3% – Here’s What Happened

Maritime Resources Corp. (CVE:MAE – Get Free Report) rose 14.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 1,623,850 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 206% from the average daily volume of 530,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
Maritime Resources Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.11, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 7.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$95.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.38.
About Maritime Resources
Maritime Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It also holds 100% interests in the Lac Pelletier project that consists of 16 mineral claims and 1 mining lease covering an area of 443 hectares located in Rouyn Noranda, Quebec; and Wright Property located in Temiscaming, Canada.
