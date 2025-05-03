Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Stock Price Down 5% – Here’s Why

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) shares fell 5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.97 and last traded at $3.89. 1,206,860 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 6,205,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Marqeta from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Marqeta from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Marqeta from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.29.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Marqeta

Marqeta Trading Down 5.9 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 192.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $135.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.71 million. Marqeta had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 2.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that Marqeta, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marqeta

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth $72,879,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Marqeta by 5,396.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,169,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,862,000 after purchasing an additional 17,838,535 shares during the last quarter. RPD Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth about $37,289,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,717,000. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Marqeta by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 7,786,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,513,000 after buying an additional 3,886,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.