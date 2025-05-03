MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 192,512 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 151,514 shares.The stock last traded at $10.09 and had previously closed at $10.72.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average is $13.82. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43 and a beta of -4.76.

About MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (BERZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BERZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

