Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Lessened by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 183,333 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,119 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.2% of Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $77,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in Microsoft by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Microsoft from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Microsoft from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $507.77.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $435.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $384.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $411.12. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $344.79 and a fifty-two week high of $468.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $70.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.54 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.73%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

