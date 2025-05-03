Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Stake Boosted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSEX. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Middlesex Water by 771.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Middlesex Water in the fourth quarter worth approximately $642,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Middlesex Water by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Baird R W raised Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a report on Friday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Middlesex Water from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Middlesex Water Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $60.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.80. Middlesex Water has a 1-year low of $48.18 and a 1-year high of $70.73.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $44.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.79 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 22.53%. Equities analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Middlesex Water Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Middlesex Water

In other Middlesex Water news, Director Dennis W. Doll sold 4,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $244,223.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,129,325.60. The trade was a 7.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

