MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the fourth quarter worth about $72,693,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,689,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,894,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,999,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,503,000 after buying an additional 173,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 590,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,923,000 after buying an additional 150,402 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSA. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $175.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.20.

NYSE:MSA opened at $157.07 on Friday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52 week low of $127.86 and a 52 week high of $200.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.59 and a 200-day moving average of $161.47.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. MSA Safety had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The firm had revenue of $421.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. MSA Safety’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

In other MSA Safety news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $114,003.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,007. The trade was a 16.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

