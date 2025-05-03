National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC grew its stake in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.06% of National Presto Industries worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NPK. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,915 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Faithward Advisors LLC lifted its position in National Presto Industries by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 9,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in National Presto Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. 58.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Presto Industries Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE NPK opened at $86.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.55. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.58 and a 52 week high of $103.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.50.

National Presto Industries Announces Dividend

National Presto Industries ( NYSE:NPK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The conglomerate reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $134.69 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. National Presto Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised National Presto Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

National Presto Industries Company Profile

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company’s Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

