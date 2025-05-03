Nelson Capital Management LLC Sells 2,101 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Nelson Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,611 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 5.1% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $30,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 27.0% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,016 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,658 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 410.4% in the third quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 13,689,356 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,890,530,000 after purchasing an additional 49,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Microsoft from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $507.77.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $435.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $384.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $411.12. The company has a market cap of $3.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $344.79 and a twelve month high of $468.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.24. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. The business had revenue of $70.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.73%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.