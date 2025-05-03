New World Advisors LLC Has $6.57 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

New World Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,239 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.6% of New World Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drystone LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
Apple Stock Performance
Shares of Apple stock opened at $205.35 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $260.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.63. The company has a market cap of $3.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26.
Apple declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Apple Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.87%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $24,184,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,637,976.75. This trade represents a 3.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $941,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at $941,214. The trade was a 50.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,021 shares of company stock valued at $41,760,140. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective (down from $202.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Apple from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $170.62 price objective (up from $167.88) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.25.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
