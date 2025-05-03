NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires 13,681 Shares of Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Free Report) by 1,435.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,681 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Idaho Strategic Resources worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDR. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in Idaho Strategic Resources by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 10,713.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,749 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Idaho Strategic Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Idaho Strategic Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Idaho Strategic Resources from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Roth Capital set a $17.50 target price on shares of Idaho Strategic Resources in a report on Thursday, April 3rd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IDR opened at €14.98 ($17.02) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €14.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €13.39. Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of €7.59 ($8.63) and a twelve month high of €19.75 ($22.44). The firm has a market capitalization of $204.63 million, a P/E ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.

