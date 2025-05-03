NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires 5,826 Shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 679.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,826 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDS. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 91,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 24,926 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Woodside Energy Group by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE:WDS opened at $13.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.97. The stock has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.76. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $20.17.

Woodside Energy Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Woodside Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.39%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Woodside Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Woodside Energy Group Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

