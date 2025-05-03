NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires 8,260 Shares of Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Free Report) by 54.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,260 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kamada were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Kamada in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kamada by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kamada by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 63,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KMDA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Kamada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Kamada in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Kamada in a report on Friday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Kamada Stock Up 1.4 %

KMDA stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.82 million, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. Kamada Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.74 and a 52 week high of $9.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average of $6.49.

Kamada Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. manufactures and sells plasma-derived protein therapeutics. Its commercial products include KAMRAB/KEDRAB for treating prophylaxis of rabies; CYTOGAM for Prophylaxis of Cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplants; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; GLASSIA for intravenous AATD; KAMRHO (D) IM for prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KAMRHO (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and Echis coloratus and Vipera palaestinae Antiserum for the treatment of snake bite.

