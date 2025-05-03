NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires 88,900 Shares of GEE Group Inc. (NYSE:JOB)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in GEE Group Inc. (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 623,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,900 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in GEE Group were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

GEE Group Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of JOB opened at $0.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.23. The firm has a market cap of $20.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.81. GEE Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GEE Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

GEE Group Company Profile

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

