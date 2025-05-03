NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV)

NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.
Zenvia Stock Performance
Shares of ZENV opened at $1.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.41 million, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.85. Zenvia Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.79.
About Zenvia
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Zenvia
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Meta Takes A Bow With Q1 Earnings – Watch For Tariff Impact in Q2
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Amazon Earnings: 2 Reasons to Love It, 1 Reason to Be Cautious
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Palantir Earnings: 1 Bullish Signal and 1 Area of Concern
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZENV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Zenvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zenvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.