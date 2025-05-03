NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV)

NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Zenvia Stock Performance

Shares of ZENV opened at $1.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.41 million, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.85. Zenvia Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.79.

About Zenvia

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

