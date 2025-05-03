NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 28,541 LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in LexinFintech in the 4th quarter valued at $1,332,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in LexinFintech in the fourth quarter valued at about $445,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in LexinFintech in the fourth quarter worth about $363,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in LexinFintech during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in LexinFintech during the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000.

Separately, UBS Group set a $13.60 price target on shares of LexinFintech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

NASDAQ:LX opened at $8.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $11.64.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $501.26 million during the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.34%.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from LexinFintech’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. LexinFintech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.89%.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

