NewEdge Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in SandRidge Energy were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in SandRidge Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in SandRidge Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 24,397 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Energy Stock Performance

SD stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $351.02 million, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.66. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $14.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.28.

SandRidge Energy Dividend Announcement

SandRidge Energy ( NYSE:SD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.14). SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 39.25%. The business had revenue of $38.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.27 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. SandRidge Energy’s payout ratio is 25.88%.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States Mid-Continent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

