NewEdge Advisors LLC Buys 10,573 Shares of Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) by 6,041.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,573 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elme Communities were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Elme Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $596,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Elme Communities by 64.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 177,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 69,835 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Elme Communities by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 814,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,433,000 after purchasing an additional 400,834 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Elme Communities by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 109,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 56,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Elme Communities by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,143,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,321,000 after buying an additional 18,965 shares during the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ELME opened at $16.19 on Friday. Elme Communities has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $18.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -115.64 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.36 and its 200 day moving average is $16.13.

Elme Communities ( NYSE:ELME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Elme Communities had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $61.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elme Communities will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -514.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ELME shares. Truist Financial upgraded Elme Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Elme Communities from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

