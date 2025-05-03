NewEdge Advisors LLC Buys 1,304 Shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Free Report) by 267.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CSB stock opened at $54.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $270.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.05. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $49.12 and a 12-month high of $65.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.96.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

About VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a $0.1441 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

The VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks the performance of the Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatility Weighted Index by investing in small-cap dividend-paying US common stocks. CSB was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

