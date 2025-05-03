NewEdge Advisors LLC Buys 2,594 Shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rigetti Computing were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RGTI. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Rigetti Computing by 3.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rigetti Computing

In other news, CTO David Rivas sold 351,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $2,729,851.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,094,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,166.88. This represents a 24.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rigetti Computing Price Performance

NASDAQ:RGTI opened at $10.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.97 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average of $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $21.42.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Rigetti Computing had a negative return on equity of 51.56% and a negative net margin of 509.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RGTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Rigetti Computing from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Rigetti Computing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

