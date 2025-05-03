NewEdge Advisors LLC Buys 543 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 198.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in CarGurus by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in CarGurus by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $767,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 400,025 shares in the company, valued at $15,344,959. This represents a 4.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Zachary Emerson Hallowell sold 1,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total transaction of $48,755.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,286.70. This trade represents a 1.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,156. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CarGurus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $28.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 156.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.82. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $41.33.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $228.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.72 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 27.14%. Equities research analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CarGurus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of CarGurus from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on CarGurus from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on CarGurus from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.14.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

Featured Articles

