NewEdge Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

NewEdge Advisors LLC cut its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,037 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allianz SE purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 303 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CMO Robert Iannone sold 7,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.60, for a total transaction of $981,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,024 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,526.40. This represents a 7.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $183,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,785,088.64. This trade represents a 0.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,736 shares of company stock valued at $4,023,305 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JAZZ

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of JAZZ opened at $120.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.26. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $95.49 and a fifty-two week high of $148.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.42.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.