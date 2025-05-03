NewEdge Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

NewEdge Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,370,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 11,236 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 115,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 22,623 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLOU opened at $21.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $334.69 million, a P/E ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 0.98. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $17.73 and a twelve month high of $26.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.05.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

