NewEdge Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Free Report) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,200 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 98,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter.

Get Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DHY stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.10.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.03%.

(Free Report)

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.