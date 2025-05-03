NewEdge Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT)

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Free Report) by 79.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,179 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,037 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lument Finance Trust were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 14,721 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Melia Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Melia Wealth LLC now owns 727,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 24,415 shares during the period. 19.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lument Finance Trust Stock Performance

LFT opened at $2.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.61. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $2.84. The company has a market cap of $140.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39.

Lument Finance Trust Cuts Dividend

Lument Finance Trust ( NYSE:LFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Lument Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Lument Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jones Trading restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Lument Finance Trust Company Profile

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate CRE mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

