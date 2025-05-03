NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $100,000 Holdings in New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) by 60.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,175 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Gold were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new position in shares of New Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in New Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. 42.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on NGD shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of New Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James set a $4.00 price objective on New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Bank of America upgraded New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.60 to $3.90 in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of New Gold from $3.60 to $3.40 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.85.

NGD opened at $3.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.96. New Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $3.98.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

