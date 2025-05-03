NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $128,000 Stock Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

NewEdge Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 72.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33,924 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 183,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 8,610 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,094,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,160,000 after acquiring an additional 611,751 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 559,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after buying an additional 8,220 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ASE Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $1,102,000. Institutional investors own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ASX opened at $9.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.21. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78.

ASE Technology Profile

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.62 billion. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

