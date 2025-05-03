NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $133,000 Stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Free Report) by 166.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,448 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 148.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 29,046 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 809.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 85,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rangeley Capital LLC bought a new stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. 40.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HEPS has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC downgraded shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Hsbc Global Res cut D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $4.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average of $3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.15 million, a PE ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 2.41.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.48%. The firm had revenue of $591.47 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

