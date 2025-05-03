NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $159,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 182.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 200.6% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XME opened at $57.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.09. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1-year low of $45.89 and a 1-year high of $70.49.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

