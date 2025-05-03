NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $171,000 Holdings in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 71.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 10,103 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 163,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 78,570 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 689.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 106,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 93,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 154,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 72,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

Get FS Credit Opportunities alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FS Credit Opportunities news, Director Keith Bethel bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $139,200. This trade represents a 33.33 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

FSCO stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.29 and a twelve month high of $7.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.79 and its 200-day moving average is $6.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0645 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 23rd.

About FS Credit Opportunities

(Free Report)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.