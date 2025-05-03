NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $171,000 Holdings in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 71.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 10,103 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 163,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 78,570 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 689.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 106,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 93,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 154,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 72,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other FS Credit Opportunities news, Director Keith Bethel bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $139,200. This trade represents a 33.33 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0645 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 23rd.
About FS Credit Opportunities
FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
