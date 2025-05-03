NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $173,000 Stake in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) by 160.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in WPP were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WPP. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in WPP by 52,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 453.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of WPP in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in WPP by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Get WPP alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on WPP. Barclays cut shares of WPP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Kepler Capital Markets raised WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on WPP in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

WPP Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE WPP opened at $39.16 on Friday. WPP plc has a 1-year low of $31.52 and a 1-year high of $57.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.39. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.06.

WPP Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.9728 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This is a boost from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.95. WPP’s payout ratio is 8.04%.

WPP Profile

(Free Report)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.