NewEdge Advisors LLC Invests $125,000 in Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO)

NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Oklo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Oklo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oklo in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Oklo in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Oklo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Oklo

In related news, Director John M. Jansen bought 6,000 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.57 per share, with a total value of $147,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,420. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $893,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,852,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,593,786.80. This represents a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oklo Stock Performance

NYSE OKLO opened at $26.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of -0.01. Oklo Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $59.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.05.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OKLO shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Oklo from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Oklo in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Oklo in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Oklo in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Oklo from $27.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oklo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Oklo Company Profile

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

