NewEdge Advisors LLC Invests $145,000 in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 185,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,691,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 158,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,785,000 after buying an additional 79,085 shares in the last quarter. Kane Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter worth $363,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in FTAI Aviation by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,058,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FTAI Aviation news, COO David Moreno purchased 6,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.85 per share, for a total transaction of $624,113.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 231,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,969,441.55. This represents a 2.92 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams acquired 3,000 shares of FTAI Aviation stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.54 per share, with a total value of $283,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 341,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,318,688.08. The trade was a 0.89 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

NYSE FTAI opened at $89.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.00 and a 200-day moving average of $126.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -899.41 and a beta of 1.79. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52 week low of $75.06 and a 52 week high of $181.64.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.08). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 206.25% and a net margin of 1.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is -342.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTAI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FTAI Aviation from $168.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.83.

FTAI Aviation Profile

(Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

