NewEdge Advisors LLC Invests $98,000 in VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI)

NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in VirTra by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of VirTra by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of VirTra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in VirTra by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in VirTra by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 16,708 shares during the period. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VirTra alerts:

VirTra Trading Down 0.6 %

VirTra stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. VirTra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VirTra ( NASDAQ:VTSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.15). VirTra had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $4.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 million. Equities research analysts forecast that VirTra, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of VirTra from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VTSI

About VirTra

(Free Report)

VirTra, Inc provides use of force training and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, and commercial markets worldwide. Its patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VirTra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirTra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.