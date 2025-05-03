NewEdge Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

NewEdge Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Celanese by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,618,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $942,506,000 after purchasing an additional 6,818,993 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,815,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Celanese by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,969,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,714,000 after buying an additional 2,033,025 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Celanese by 1,453.1% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 953,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,013,000 after acquiring an additional 892,391 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Celanese by 768.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 423,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,337,000 after acquiring an additional 375,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Celanese from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Celanese Stock Up 1.0 %

CE stock opened at $45.83 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $36.29 and a 1-year high of $169.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.63 and its 200 day moving average is $68.58.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.20. Celanese had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.86%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

