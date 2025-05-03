NewEdge Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)

NewEdge Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Free Report) by 48.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,327 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ouster were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EVR Research LP purchased a new position in Ouster during the fourth quarter worth about $5,343,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Ouster by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 602,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after acquiring an additional 320,742 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ouster by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,634,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,416,000 after acquiring an additional 155,736 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Ouster by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 759,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 155,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Ouster by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 275,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 110,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

Ouster stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.26. Ouster, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $16.88.

In other Ouster news, General Counsel Megan Chung sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $65,192.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 220,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,481,364.88. This represents a 2.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,099 shares of company stock worth $90,460. 7.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OUST shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Ouster from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ouster in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Ouster in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.57.

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

