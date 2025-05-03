NewEdge Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN)

NewEdge Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Free Report) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trinity Capital were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Trinity Capital by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Trinity Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Colonial River Investments LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Capital during the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the 4th quarter worth $158,000. 24.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trinity Capital alerts:

Trinity Capital Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRIN opened at $14.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.56. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $16.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Trinity Capital Announces Dividend

Trinity Capital ( NASDAQ:TRIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $70.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.13 million. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 40.73% and a return on equity of 15.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TRIN shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Trinity Capital from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Trinity Capital from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Trinity Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TRIN

Trinity Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.