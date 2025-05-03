NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases 10,045 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 126.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,045 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 4,964.4% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 872,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,142,000 after purchasing an additional 855,621 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 7,181 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 126.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 55,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 30,835 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth $3,473,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 87,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 16,013 shares during the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment

In related news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,919 shares in the company, valued at $766,781.90. The trade was a 6.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $158,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 447,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,044,004.23. The trade was a 3.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,259 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jones Trading decreased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.96.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

AGNC opened at $8.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average of $9.62. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.32.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.71 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 21.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 17.7%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 360.00%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

