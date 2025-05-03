NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases 50,042 Shares of Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Free Report) by 1,668,066.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,042 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Leap Therapeutics worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LPTX. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $305,000. BIT Capital GmbH increased its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 248.2% in the 4th quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 282,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 201,008 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $592,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. 30.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on LPTX. Baird R W lowered shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Leap Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Leap Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Leap Therapeutics stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $4.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.22.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Leap Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops antibody therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric and gynecologic cancers; and FL-301, a monoclonal antibody that targets cells that express Claudin18.2 on their cell surface and is in phase II clinical trial, as well as two preclinical antibody programs, FL-302 and FL-501.

