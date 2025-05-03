NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF)

NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 27,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TeraWulf during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in TeraWulf during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in TeraWulf by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of TeraWulf by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

TeraWulf Price Performance

Shares of TeraWulf stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.09. TeraWulf Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 2.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TeraWulf ( NASDAQ:WULF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.43 million. TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 41.88%. TeraWulf’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Monday, January 13th. Jones Trading initiated coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TeraWulf

About TeraWulf

(Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WULF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.