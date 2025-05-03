NewEdge Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,415,000 after buying an additional 46,209 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in Phreesia by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 43,225 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Phreesia by 3.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,497,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,495,000 after acquiring an additional 42,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. 92.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phreesia Stock Performance

Phreesia stock opened at $25.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 0.82. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $30.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Phreesia from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Phreesia from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Phreesia from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Phreesia from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP David Linetsky sold 4,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $106,761.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 217,239 shares in the company, valued at $5,155,081.47. The trade was a 2.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 16,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $480,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 748,302 shares in the company, valued at $22,449,060. This represents a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,124,263. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

