NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 1,069 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

NewEdge Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 78,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth $537,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 419,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,119 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total transaction of $227,040.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,509.84. This represents a 24.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan S. Halkyard bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.17 per share, with a total value of $321,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 75,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,596.16. This represents a 15.23 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $31.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.81 and a 200 day moving average of $34.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.96. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $47.26.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MGM shares. Macquarie decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Leerink Partners downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.