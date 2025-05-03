NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 1,471 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 66.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in CDW by 7,549.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,601,000 after buying an additional 252,921 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 121,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,191,000 after purchasing an additional 13,748 shares during the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,996,000. Graphene Investments SAS grew its stake in CDW by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Graphene Investments SAS now owns 17,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in CDW by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,538,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $441,848,000 after purchasing an additional 574,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CDW from $222.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on CDW from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CDW from $193.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays upped their target price on CDW from $201.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on CDW from $233.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.38.

CDW stock opened at $166.83 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $137.31 and a 52 week high of $241.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.97.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.07. CDW had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 55.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

CDW announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

