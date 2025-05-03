NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 16,981 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

NewEdge Advisors LLC reduced its position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 78.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,981 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new position in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 866.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on S. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 2,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $56,066.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 529,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,672,376.10. This represents a 0.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 10,172 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $201,100.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 473,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,618.71. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 502,136 shares of company stock worth $9,896,262. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $18.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.53. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 0.82.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

